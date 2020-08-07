DAYTON — A relative newcomer to the community has jumped into service as the newest Port of Columbia commissioner.
Shawn Brown will fill the District 1 seat previously occupied by Dan Aschenbrenner.
Brown was appointed Thursday after a video interview process that also included fellow candidate David Klingenstein.
The oath of office immediately was administered. Brown’s first meeting as commissioner will be Aug. 12 via Zoom.
A roughly two-year resident of the community drawn to Dayton for his wife’s job as a school principal, Brown brings a 17-year background in real estate and lending to the position.
He currently works as a loan officer with Evergreen Home Loans. He also serves on Dayton’s Affordable Housing Commission and as a board member for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.
“I have a passion for economic development and the need to grow business in our Valley,” he wrote in his application letter. “I would look forward to contributing to the Port’s vital mission to our community.”
His appointment is the third such transition in less than a year.
His predecessor served less than a year before a move put him outside of the district, leading him to vacate his seat in July. Aschenbrenner had first been appointed to fill the vacant seat before being elected in November.
On Thursday, the remaining Port commissioners, Earle Marvin and Sean Milligan, the latter of whom went through a similar appointment earlier this year, selected Brown to join after a six-question interview with the candidates.
The Port is an economic driver for Columbia County, formed in 1958. As lead economic development agency, its focus is to leverage public and private investment for job creation, infrastructure and economic vitality. It also operates the Rock Hill Industrial Park, Blue Mountain Station, Lyons Ferry Marina and Columbia Walla Walla rail line.