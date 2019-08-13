When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Port of Columbia office, 1 Port Way, Dayton.

APPOINTMENT: Appoint Don Aschenbrenner to fill Port Commission District 1 seat vacancy.

MARINA: Update on business activities at Lyon’s Ferry Marina.

INDUSTRIAL PARK: Report on maintenance at Rock Hill Industrial Park.

BLUE MOUNTAIN STATION: Report and discussion on marketing and business development at Blue Mountain Station and on completion and leasing of second building.

RAILROAD: Continued discussion of rehabilitation funding strategy. Also report on lease renewal and discussion of proposed Touchet Valley Trail.

Tags

Recommended for you