When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Port of Columbia office, 1 Port Way, Dayton.
APPOINTMENT: Appoint Don Aschenbrenner to fill Port Commission District 1 seat vacancy.
MARINA: Update on business activities at Lyon’s Ferry Marina.
INDUSTRIAL PARK: Report on maintenance at Rock Hill Industrial Park.
BLUE MOUNTAIN STATION: Report and discussion on marketing and business development at Blue Mountain Station and on completion and leasing of second building.
RAILROAD: Continued discussion of rehabilitation funding strategy. Also report on lease renewal and discussion of proposed Touchet Valley Trail.