The longstanding debate over who should own city-supplied utilities at the Port of Walla Walla’s Waitsburg Business Park appears to have been settled this week.
City leaders want a deed to these utilities “to better control those transmission lines connected with existing city utility infrastructure and those which will soon be connected to its new water main,” according to the resolution.
And with action taken by both parties this week, Waitsburg will soon take ownership of water, sewer and stormwater utilities at this 9.61-acre Business Park, approved by Waitsburg City Council in 2013, consisting of mostly open ground on the northeastern edge of the community off Mill Race Road near Garden Street.
Even the language of City Council’s resolution, passed unanimously Thursday night when leaders met via telephone conference, expressed the frustration that Waitsburg officials have felt over the situation.
“The Port’s decision to not expressly dedicate the utility easements or the utility improvements to the city has led to a confusing situation in which the Port purports to own transmission lines connected to the city’s utility system and which may allow the Port to assert control over future development in the neighboring residential zone (currently undeveloped),” the resolution reads.
Council members Karl Newell and Jim Romine were absent Thursday.
Port of Walla Walla commissioners passed their own motion Wednesday unanimously approving the transfer of ownership, despite some concern expressed about the ownership of lines that run to Garden Street and the potential use of the water lines for residential versus industrial development.
Harry Johnson Plumbing and Excavation Inc. is the only tenant listed for the Waitsburg Business Park on the Port’s website.
By accepting ownership of the utilities, city leaders have agreed to take over all responsibility to maintain, repair and replace the utilities as needed.
The agreement with the Port comes just as Waitsburg approved a bid last month to start on what City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe calls “the largest single waterline expansion of the city water system in its history.”
This waterline expansion will link directly to the Business Park’s system, bring city water down Taggart Road to U.S. Highway 12, and extend the water mainline to DeWitt Road.
The project will solve a problem that has “plagued” the city for years, Hinchliffe said in his July memo to City Council, which is the lack of a looped waterline and valves along the highway, also known as Preston Avenue as it enters town.
The new, looped system will help improve water quality and water pressure in that area, key to fire suppression.