Local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a discussion of the city's police budget were first up in the Walla Walla City Council's monthslong budget cycle that kicked off this week and by year's end will set allocations for the next biennium.
The next budget workshop, on Oct. 19, will dive into a review of the city's fire department and ambulance service. Public Works Director Ki Bealey will give an overview of his department's budget, and Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain will present an overview of the lodging tax.
This week, Council members met with Finance Director Jean Teasdale and Police Chief Scott Bieber in a virtual workshop to gather for the 2021-2022 budget the city's leaders will adopt in December.
Throughout the budgeting process this fall, residents will have opportunities to comment. Currently, those dates are Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 9 and Nov. 18. More information on those meetings will be published on the city's website as the dates draw nearer.
COVID-19 impacts
According to staff, the city will have a $800,000-$1 million loss in sales tax revenue for 2020. This is directly related to the closing of businesses starting in March to try and contain the coronavirus.
Additionally, almost all parks and recreation programs had to be canceled this year, and the city-owned Veterans Memorial Pool operated in a limited capacity. The estimated loss for the parks and recreation department revenue is about $750,000.
Savings from unfilled positions this year and the reduced costs from lack of travel, fewer supplies needed and other expenses will make up some of the losses from the pandemic.
Also 10 vacant positions were not filled this year, saving the city $771,400, Teasdale said.
By the end of this year the city anticipates it will have $5 million, about 13% in its reserve, a rainy day fund used to help the city through difficult times.
"We're a little low, however it's not anything that we are concerned about because this is a difficult time, and we have had to use some of the fund balance in order to keep ourselves afloat for this year," Teasdale said.
Revenues will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 in 2021 in sales tax, parks and recreation, and lodging tax, she said.
For the biennium 2021-2022 budget, no new positions will be added; however, some vacant positions may be filed, and many of them are in the budget.
And the city will not increase property tax for 2021 or add new taxes or fees.
Federal coronavirus funding provided over $1.5 million to the city. It was primarily used to buy personal protective equipment, pay for salaries and benefits for employees involved in COVID-19-related activities, provide business grants, tourism promotion and remote working connectivity, Teasdale said.
“Back in March, we were estimating that our loss in revenue from sales tax was going to be closer to $2.5 million, so the CARES money that we spent has really helped us address the sales tax issue and made that smaller than we originally anticipated,” she said.
Police budget
A number of issues that have drawn public comments this year were brought to the table in the city's discussion of the police budget this week.
Differential call response, which is when dispatchers don't immediately send all calls to police but sometimes send social workers instead when the issue is not an emergency, is something city leaders want to research for a year or two.
They plan to have a budget for 2021-2022, separate from the police department budget, to boost social service programs already operating within the department that could respond to differential calls such as code enforcement, domestic violence, crime prevention and crime victims advocates.
The Chief's Advisory Committee, a new group of residents providing input on local law enforcement practices, discussed differential call response at their last monthly meeting.
Several members and a few members of local law enforcement are forming a work group to determine which calls police should respond to and which to hand to other agencies, Bieber said. Local social services providers have been invited to participate as well.
Council member Steve Moss, who is on the advisory committee, said he volunteered to participate in the work group and hopes they will develop recommendations, including the financial benefits and more appropriate responses, to bring to Council.
They estimate it will take 12-18 months to determine if the department can reduce police call volume via this method, Bieber said.
Body and dash cameras were also discussed at the workshop this week. The topic was raised by community members at several town hall meetings the city convened virtually this summer to discuss police concerns.
Cameras would require $253,164 for the first year and another $211,979 annually for four more years if the city tapped AXON Enterprises, the industry standard, according to Bieber.
Council member Riley Clubb said he would prefer to look at these opportunities such as body and dash cameras as an investment and to decide what the community wants the city’s police force to look like instead of approaching budgets as an increase or decrease.
“To me, body cameras make sense,” he said. “This seems like the kind of investment we ought to make.”
Council members wanted to hear from the advisory committee once they discuss the issue.
Also on the budget were two officer vacancies expected by the end of 2020, and another two anticipated at the end of 2021, leaving 44 officers on the force.
Bieber informed Council members that four bilingual, bi-cultural, well-qualified candidates from the annual entry-level test were available. One is the top candidate on his list for hire, which expires in July 2021.
He said the department has been working hard to recruit qualified officers, keeping in mind the need for more diversity and representation on the police force.
“I strongly urge you to hire,” Council member Susan Nakonieczny said. “We need to keep the safety of our community in mind, and I just believe that it would be a top priority as we move on to make these hires.”
Other Council members said they wanted to hire one or more of the officers but wanted to save additional funds for the possibility of using it towards differential call response and body cameras.
This department's budget and all the other's in the city will be discussed at future meetings and workshops this fall before a final document is approved by City Council in December.