Walla Walla Police Capt. Chris Buttice is the city’s next police chief, City Manager Nabiel Shawa announced Friday, March 18.
Buttice will begin his new role when current Chief Scott Bieber retires May 1.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Buttice told the U-B Friday. “All the candidates were outstanding candidates. Interacting with them at the meet-and-greet (Wednesday) and the panel interviews, I knew they were great people. I knew that whatever the selection would be, there would be a strong decision.”
Buttice said reaching out to the community will be one of his first focuses.
“I’m excited about reconnecting with the community and establishing relationships that have kind of gone dormant through COVID and the absence of our social outreach programs,” he said. “So, we are going to re-institute those and get those back out.”
Buttice was the only local finalist among four total in the search.
He has been with the Walla Walla Police Department since he was hired as a reserve officer in 1997. Two years later, he was hired as a regular officer. He became a sergeant in 2011 and a captain in 2013.
He has served as investigations captain since 2019 after a stint as patrol captain from 2013 to 2019.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He earned his bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and an executive-level certificate from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.
Buttice said he will miss working with Bieber, who is retiring after a 37-year career in law enforcement, including 10 in Walla Walla.
“Chief Bieber has been an amazing mentor to me,” he said. “He saw something in me that I didn’t recognize early on … It’s been an amazing journey that I’ve had. He’s been an amazing boss. He’s been a counselor. He’s been a mentor. He’s been everything you can expect in a boss, and I will miss him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.