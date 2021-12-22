It’s official. The city of Walla Walla has selected a design submitted by a Seattle-based engineering firm for a permanent pedestrian plaza in its downtown core.
City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, Dec. 15, to approve the concept design created by PBS Engineering and Environmental for First Avenue Plaza, as well as a new name for the space: Walawàla Plaza, meaning “many little waters.”
The stretch of First Avenue between Alder and Main streets, previously a road between the two major corridors through downtown, was closed off and turned into an outdoor meeting space early in the pandemic to support businesses and restaurants with suddenly limited indoor capacity.
PBS was contracted by the city for design work in September. After the city issued a request for qualifications in July and received four submissions, a committee of three city staff and the executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation reviewed each submission and selected PBS Engineering as the most qualified team.
That contract allowed for payment of up to $166,450 for design costs paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal coronavirus-relief package.
PBS held four stakeholder meetings in October and November to consider three different design concepts and receive feedback. After a final design was selected, a public open house was held earlier this month so residents could meet with engineers and provide feedback.
Sandwiched between two water features, the open concept design will include a curving pathway that winds between seating areas and mobile landscaping features. It is meant to provide an adaptable gathering space for residents and tourists in Walla Walla.
Two overhanging installations of metal bars are intended to provide shade, while landscaping and designs inlaid into the terrain will highlight the arrowleaf balsamroot, a plant of significance to the area’s native peoples.
The concept design also includes plans to change street paving where Main Street abuts the plaza in a way that calms traffic by encouraging vehicles to slow in that area.
The design did face some criticism in the days leading up to its final approval by the City Council. In a Dec. 14 letter, local architect Jon Campbell criticized elements of the design and the process by which it was chosen, arguing that the public had not been properly involved in a project that would help to define downtown Walla Walla for years to come.
“The creation of a 'public plaza' at the heart of our community, a location that is already heavily used and a beloved gathering place, should allow the public ample opportunity to be involved in determining its look and feel,” Campbell wrote. “The design process that has led to the current plan has allowed only a glimpse of the project to the public.”
Campbell also questioned whether PBS was the right firm for design of the plaza, writing that the group was “a talented and extremely capable firm” but that it did not have the type of specialization needed for “place making.”
“There is no other location in the community that will have the equivalent impact on how we collectively see ourselves and wish to be seen than this site,” he wrote.
Finally, he questioned whether naming the site Walawàla Plaza and highlighting balsamroot iconography sufficiently honored the area’s indigenous communities and educated visitors about native connections to the region.
Officials with the city were not immediately available for comment.
Shortly before the council voted to approve the design, Mayor Tom Scribner acknowledged that the council had received letters raising concerns about the project and said he appreciated the input. However, he also stated that the process was in the eleventh hour and needed final approval.
“It pays to get in early,” he said.
With approval of the concept design, PBS is now tasked with creating engineering designs for construction of the site.
That design is anticipated to wrap up in early 2022, with construction slated for the spring. If construction and design remain on schedule, the new permanent plaza could be completed by mid-summer 2022.
