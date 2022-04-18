A swarm of first responders descended on 1600 W. Rose St. last week.
A total of 33 officers from the Walla Walla and College Place police departments, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol set up a base of operations in front of the building on Tuesday morning, April 12.
Behind the law enforcement presence were paramedics and firefighters from the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Dispatch alerted them via radio about an active shooter reported at the store and said assistance was needed immediately.
This was odd, however, since the large building has been vacant for three years. Shopko, once located here, closed in spring of 2019.
So what was going on? A large-scale training operation.
The departments come together for active-shooter training every two years, said Walla Walla Police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, who was overseeing the drills. Another round of drills will take place this week, on Tuesday, April 19.
Training together
It is not unusual for the local law enforcement agencies to hold training sessions together.
Fulmer said that because the agencies have agreements allowing them to assist each other in their respective jurisdictions, officers from different departments find themselves working together often.
And in some situations — such as in the case of an active shooter — all nearby departments would respond. So joint training sessions make sense.
“We are really fortunate to have a strong relationship with the (other agencies) because when someone calls for the police, they don’t care what patch they wear,” said College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras. “This exercise is a chance for everyone to work together and simulate an incident and test our response.”
He liked that it was designed so the departments had to work together.
“That’s really critical,” he said. “We work on communication. We test our tools, and if we have shortcomings, we have to adjust, and we address those shortcomings. So, it’s really critical we have these exercises.”
Half the officers from each department took part in the drills last week. On Tuesday, the other half will go through the same training.
How it worked
What made the active-shooter training different this year was having the drills in a department store that was still mostly set up as a store, with shelves still in place.
That made the drills feel real, Fulmer said.
“It really makes a difference that all the aisles are there, and everything is pretty much intact,” Fulmer said. “That changes a lot of things for the officers because they can’t see all the way across the store. And that’s good because that’s how it would be if we had an active shooter in one of our stores.”
The officers and paramedics were split into two groups. Both groups had members from every department.
They practiced three scenarios. The two groups alternated for the first two drills, while the third was run twice so each group could participate.
The drills incorporated both a shooter and an attacker with a knife. Officers did not know what the situation was until hearing the initial report come over their radios from a dispatcher.
Then they had to figure things out for themselves. As they would in a real situation, law enforcement entered first, only calling for paramedics to enter the building when they deemed it safe.
Meanwhile, the safety of everyone involved in the drills was paramount.
Officers all carried blue-tagged guns. These, Fulmer explained, contained soap pellets instead of bullets. Every gun used was examined by three safety inspectors before drills began to make sure no real guns were accidentally used.
And for additional safety, the guns used in the drill were are also designed so live rounds won’t fit and cannot be loaded.
Role playing
Hostages and victims in the exercise were played by volunteers, including some employees from nearby department stores and members of the WWPD Community Police Academy. I was also involved.
The role of the attacker was played by retired police officer and current WWPD code enforcement officer Tim Bennett.
Fulmer said the offender is one role where an experienced person is important.
“Tim has done a lot of role-playing for law enforcement training over the past four to five years,” he said. “You got to get people in there who know how far to push things and when to stop. Tim is perfect because he was a law enforcement officer.”
Other role players can also affect things. Fulmer said this can be good or bad.
“Role players play a big part,” he said. “But if they over act and goof around, it can ruin the scenarios.”
In one situation, one role player went off script and suggested to an officer that there could be an additional shooter in the store.
This had huge implications, because suddenly officers had to hold back paramedics and recheck areas of the store to make sure it was safe for them to enter. This delayed medical assistance to victims who needed attention.
Fulmer said that wasn’t a bad thing.
“Misinformation happens,” Fulmer said, while confirming the role player was not instructed to improvise. “This is going to happen in real situations, and the officers had to react. It was great.”
But it also slowed things down.
In one room of the store, a victim had minor injuries and was OK, while another — played by me — was on the ground with life-threatening wounds. Officers held the room, but did not tend to victims, frustrating the victim with minor injuries.
“Why aren’t you helping him? He's dying,” she yelled at officers while pointing to me, pretending to be seriously wounded, lying on the ground.
Officers replied that help was on the way.
Later, an officer explained that since the building had not been completely cleared at this point, securing the building remained top priority, especially with word that there could be an additional suspect loose.
Eventually, officers deemed it safe for paramedics to enter, and the victims who were unable to walk were placed on transportation bags and half-dragged, half-carried out of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.