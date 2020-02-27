Officials are hopeful for startup of the next phase of U.S. Highway 12 expansion

Plans for the next phase of U.S. Highway 12 may proceed in March after all.
Budgets released this week by the House and Senate showed plans to move money from various accounts and projects to fill a hole in the transportation budget created when voters approved Initiative 976.
Gov. Jay Inslee said this week during a visit to Walla Walla that he is “reasonably optimistic” the expansion of 11 more miles of Highway 12 between Frenchtown and Nine Mile Hill can get going soon.
That phase of construction, along with numerous other road and multi-modal transportation projects, has been on hold while elected officials work on funding solutions with the loss of fees and taxes from vehicle licensing tabs.
Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Patrick Reay was in Olympia on Wednesday working to get the project on track, he said.
Bids on the project opened Wednesday, but contracts can’t be approved until the hold is lifted. That will not happen without a legislative agreement on a spending plan and approval from Inslee, reports say.
“We are optimistic that by the close of session March 12 that this project hold status will be removed and allowed for a contract to be entered into with the apparent low bidder,” Reay said.
He said that amount is around $114 million.
The project was part of the 2015 Connecting Washington funding package, a program funded primarily by a gas-tax increase fully phased-in July 2, 2016, according to WSDOT.
Although I-976 rolled back license tab fees, the initiative has been challenged in court. Consequently, citizens continue to pay the higher prices when they renew their tabs. The difference is being held for refunds if the initiative ultimately stands.
Walla Walla’s project was among nearly 100 put on hold until June 30. The pause was intended to give the state time to find a strategy for dealing with the loss. But it also has had communities concerned that it will lead to a larger delay in project constructions with rebidding and cost volatility.