A new system announced Monday, March 21, will make it easier for residents of Walla Walla County to direct dispatchers to their exact location, even without a nearby address or good internet connection.
The what3words global address system allows users to pinpoint their location anywhere in the world, down to 10 square feet, using unique combinations of three words.
For example, the Pioneer Park Band Stand is located at “///vote.dreams.awards” in the what3words system, while the entrance of the Walla Walla Senior Center is located at “///gather.guess.gets,” according to a press release.
Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications, the dispatch organization for Walla Walla County, is encouraging residents to download the what3words app. The app works offline in any area where a phone’s GPS signal can still be detected, making it useful in remote areas without reliable internet connections.
In locations far away from specific addresses or that are difficult to describe to dispatchers, a what3words address can be given to 911 dispatchers to pinpoint their location. Outside of a few cities, most of Walla Walla County is open space, WESCOM Public Safety Communications Manager Steve Ruley said during an interview.
"This is just another tool that we have in the pouch to give us a better opportunity to locate people that might not know where they are," Ruley said. "It won’t be infallible; there will always be places where things fall through the gap. But it's another tool."
While 911 dispatch systems have the ability to automatically locate callers, up to within 30-50 feet in ideal circumstances, this system is dependent on cell service and other factors, Ruley noted. And within cities, the difference between 10 or 50 feet can make a big difference in locating a caller, he said.
The unique three-word identifier can be found on the what3words app, which is available for iOS and Android, or by visiting what3words.com in a mobile browser, as long as location services are turned on for a user’s device.
