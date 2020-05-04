New state initiative strives to improve stream flow in the Walla Walla River Basin

Stakeholders in the Walla Walla River Basin are working together to develop a 30-year plan they believe will optimize water resources.
This group, which is forming local work groups and seeking public participation, is looking for creative ways to store water to keep the stream flowing during the warm summer months to ensure enough populations of native fish species for harvesting.
The goal of Walla Walla Water 2050 is to put more water in the stream but still maintain the agriculture economy and domestic water supply, said Judith Johnson, chairwoman of the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership.
“Over the last decade, the Walla Walla Basin has flourished with new wineries and restaurants and a variety of new businesses, but there is no water in the creek when you need it for fish, and there’s no salmon or very little,” said Tom Tebb, director of the Department of Ecology’s Office of Columbia River.
“And what we are trying to do is to bring that balance back, and bring it back where everyone receives a benefit: the fish and the people and the farms and the town and the environment.”
The Washington state Legislature authorized an initiative called Walla Walla Water 2050 to improve stream flows and water supplies in the Walla Walla River Basin.
The Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership and Ecology’s Office of Columbia River are leading the state initiative. They are tasked with producing a plan to submit to the Legislature by June 2021.
The Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership was authorized in 2009 by the Legislature as a 10-year “pilot program.” The partnership allowed local entities to make decisions that would ensure water was available for community needs, irrigation for agriculture and in-stream flows for fish and wildlife.
“Instead of allowing the pilot program to expire, the 2019 Legislature authorized the development of a strategic plan that will be used to guide water resource management in the Walla Walla Basin for the next 30 years,” according to the Department of Ecology’s website.
The group is working in collaboration with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other people with a shared interest in the watershed on both the Oregon and Washington side of the state.
The Walla Walla River flows from its headwaters in Oregon through Washington and converges with the Columbia River near Wallula.
Irrigators and others who use stream water have to obtain a water right. The Department of Ecology handed out more water rights than there is water in the stream, which has been one of the reasons the Walla Walla River dries up in the summertime.
A committee formed, called the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee, to create this plan with entities from Washington and Oregon. The committee leaders are from local, state, tribal and federal governments, irrigation districts, the Washington Water Trust, the Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Water Resources Department.
The buzzword for this group is “in-stream flow,” meaning water and river management — finding ways to maintain healthy and diverse ecosystems while sustaining essential life functions and economies, according to the Department of Ecology’s website.
We have endangered fish in this basin, and tribal treaty rights give them the right to have the fish that they need. So we are trying to work with everyone to make that happen, said Johnson, with the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership.
The Office of the Columbia River worked with the partnership to develop the Walla Walla River Bi-State Flow Study, published in December. It identifies what the flow targets are, where they are, and what it would take to improve them.
The Walla Walla Water 2050 plan will include this flow study, Johnson said.
The river floods significantly in the springtime, bringing opportunity to capture floodwater that can support the communities in the late summertime, Tebb said.
The study would try to bring new water supply into the basin by capturing what’s there, storage or potentially picking the large irrigators off the river system and putting them on a Columbia River pump exchange or some combination of a variety of smaller projects, he said.
The reservoir or the pump exchange from the flow study would be to change the timing of water so we would hold back the winter water, Johnson said.
“We’ll be looking at aquifers. We’ll be looking at creating new storage. We’ll be looking at floodplain restoration. We’ll be looking at all of these different tools and whether they are applicable in this geographic setting as well as does it make a good fit economically as well as environmentally,” Tebb said.
The basin is in Washington and Oregon, causing conflicts in producing in-stream flow, Johnson said.
“We have different water laws in Washington and Oregon,” Johnson said. “And so we are trying to work out ways in which our Washington and Oregon water laws can be compatible.”
Climate change impacts and sustainability, as well as population changes in the basin, will be considered in the 30-year plan. Land-use planning and examining cropping changes — how much water is used by different crops, not dictating what crops farmers can grow — will also be considered, she said.
“We have challenges for the amount of water that we have in the stream, and with climate change and snowpack not staying as long, our flows are being reduced in the summertime more quickly,” Johnson said. “So that reduces the amount of water available for irrigation.”
Johnson said one of her goals for the plan is to be able to monitor water usage and measure the success of the projects.
“That’s one of the things that we’ve really needed and has really been insufficient up to now,” she said.
Tebb said the partnership had made a great stride in representing the community and being a voice for the community locally.
He said the partnership had lacked a small connection with the state and the Department of Ecology and the infrastructure investments of those entities.
“We’re trying to correct that and have this strategy as really the mechanism in the place that will make these investments.”
The state is trying to bring its resources, its technical expertise, and experience doing this work elsewhere in the state, he said.
“The partnership is looking at the possibilities of how the partnership can evolve in order to meet these changes,” Johnson said. “So we are going to be looking at basic questions ... What kind of an organization would we need to implement the 2050 plan?”