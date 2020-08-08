By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Camping in an Oregon state park will cost a little more for nonresidents starting Monday.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary surcharge that will increase the cost of overnight camping by up to 30%.
“We love serving all people, no matter where they live,” state Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Sumption said in the announcement. “Even so, this temporary change is needed to remind people to stay as close to home as possible while enjoying the outdoors, and to provide much-needed support for the Oregon state park system, which faces a projected $22 million shortfall between now and June 2021.”
The surcharge will not apply to existing reservations or to those currently camping in a state park.
Including lodging tax, the average cost will increase a full-service RV site from $33 per night to an average of $42 for nonresidents. The average tent rate will bump from $19 a night to $23 for nonresidents.
In effect through the rest of the year, the increase could generate up to $500,000 for the remainder of 2020. The funds would be used to hire staff and pay for cleaning supplies and other park operations, the announcement said.
For more information on state parks visit stateparks.oregon.gov.