Newly elected College Place City Council members were sworn in and various local residents were appointed to city boards and commissions during the first meeting of 2022.
Tito Espinoza, who won his November 2021 general election race against Nadine Stecklein by six points, was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 11. This will be the first term Espinoza, a realtor and owner at United Country Real Estate-Walla Walla Valley, serves in public office.
Michael Cleveland, who ran unopposed in the November election, was also sworn in Tuesday. Cleveland was first appointed to his seat in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2017.
Espinoza and Cleveland would have been joined by John Haid, who won his race against incumbent Jerry Lee Bobbitt by over 25 points. But Haid has since been disqualified from serving on the City Council after reporting that he accidentally moved just outside of city limits.
The city is seeking applicants interested in an appointment to the City Council in Haid’s stead. Candidates can apply before the 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, deadline by sending a letter of interest, resume and completed questionnaire to the city clerk by mail at 625 S. College Ave., College Place, WA 99324, or by email to clerk@cpwa.us.
Questionnaires are available on the city website at ubne.ws/3pn5tnm.
Also on Tuesday, longtime council member Loren Peterson was appointed mayor pro-tem, meaning she will act as mayor if Mayor Norma Hernandez is ever absent or unavailable.
A number of local residents were also appointed to various boards and commissions that make recommendations to the City Council.
JoAnne Wiggins was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission for a six-year term. Suzanne Sullivan was reappointed to the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Board for a three-year term, and Amanda Ponce was newly appointed to the same board, also for a three-year term.
Resident Troy Fitzgerald was appointed to a two-year term on the city’s Parks Board. Brian Roth and Curtis Nelson will each serve a four-year term on the Planning Commission.
Terry Gottschall was appointed to a three-year term on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. Another seat on that commission remains vacant, and the city is seeking applicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.