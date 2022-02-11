MILTON-FREEWATER — The new bridge project at Harris Park is underway, evidenced on Thursday, Feb. 10, by trucks trundling supplies through town and up the South Fork of the Walla Walla River Road.
New was needed after historic flooding in February 2020 took out the bridge that spanned the Walla Walla River at the park's entrance.
Harris Park is 14 miles outside the southeast tip of Milton-Freewater. It’s owned and managed by Umatilla County, which purchased the new platform bridge.
Harry Johnson Plumbing & Excavation Inc. of Walla Walla is installing the bridge, and work will be wrapped up sometime in April, staff there said.
