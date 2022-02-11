New Bridge In, Old Bridge Removed At Harris Park
The temporary, single-lane bridge at the entrance to Harris Park is lifted to a flat-bed truck after the new bridge bed was set in place, left, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

MILTON-FREEWATER  — The new bridge project at Harris Park is underway, evidenced on Thursday, Feb. 10, by trucks trundling supplies through town and up the South Fork of the Walla Walla River Road.

New was needed after historic flooding in February 2020 took out the bridge that spanned the Walla Walla River at the park's entrance.

Harris Park is 14 miles outside the southeast tip of Milton-Freewater. It’s owned and managed by Umatilla County, which purchased the new platform bridge.

Harry Johnson Plumbing & Excavation Inc. of Walla Walla is installing the bridge, and work will be wrapped up sometime in April, staff there said.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

