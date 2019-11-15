More retail tax could go toward housing solutions

More funding for affordable housing is coming to Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
A new state ruling will allow all counties to retain a portion of retail tax if allocated for affordable housing.
Dayton plans to adopt an ordinance that will give a portion of funding that the state receives from the local retail sales tax, back to the city, specifically to spend toward affordable housing.
On Wednesday night at the Dayton City Council meeting, Megan Bailey, director of Planning and Community Development, presented House Bill 1406, which will allow the city to collect $5,000 back from the state every year for 20 years.
Bailey said she is working with Columbia County, who will also pass an ordinance, but must do so before the city in order to receive the most funding.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. June Robinson (D-Everett) and went into effect on July 28.
According to the Washington Low Income Alliance, about 16 counties in Washington have taken advantage of the opportunity and passed an ordinance, while 11 are taking steps toward adopting the ordinance by passing a resolution of intent.
“This is essentially a retainment of existing sales tax revenue generated, that the state then takes … this is the ability to retain 0.00146% of that,” Bailey said.
Walla Walla County commissioners passed a resolution of intent to adopt this ordinance and will have a discussion open to the public on Monday at 11 a.m. They plan on passing the ordinance in December, before the deadline.
Walla Walla City Council has also passed a resolution of intent to adopt this ordinance, and plans to receive half of the funding or 0.0074%.
The county must adopt an ordinance to authorize the maximum capacity of the sales and use tax by July 28,2020, before any cities in the county do the same for the county to receive a maximum of 0.0146% of the retail tax, according to House Bill 1406.
This would mean $159,364 annually for affordable housing projects in Walla Walla County, taken out of the taxable retail sales of $1.05 billion, as of last year. The funding is over a 20-year period, which means over $3 million for the county to develop affordable housing projects or assist existing ones.
Funding must go toward “acquiring, rehabilitating or constructing affordable
housing, which may include new units of affordable housing within an existing structure or facilities providing supportive housing services,” according to House Bill 1406.
Other options for the funds could be investing in subsidized housing, land acquisition, down-payment assistance and home repair.
“Rental assistance would be the best option,” said Faith Pettis, an attorney that gave a presentation of the bill to the Walla Walla County commissioners.
She said in the workshop with Walla Walla County commissioners last week that the funds are not enough money to create a bond, and it is not enough to build a substantial amount of homes even with 20 years of funding.
It will be put to good use if put into rental assistance to keep families afloat, she said.
Pettis also said she recommends putting the funding every year into supportive housing for people with disabilities.
“The housing and services may only be provided to persons whose income is at or
below 60% of the median income, of the county imposing the tax,” according to House Bill 1406.