MILTON-FREEWATER — The death of an incumbent Council member who had been running unopposed for a second term has put the city in an unusual election year position.
The path forward for the city will depend on the outcome of the election, said City Manager Linda Hall.
Councilman Verl Pressnall, 64, died Oct. 14 after battles with cancer off and on for nearly two decades.
But how his position will be filled depends on the results of the election, Hall said.
Pressnall had been unopposed in his race for his at-large seat.
Hall said based on response from the city attorney Doug Hojem the death just 20 days from the election means one of two scenarios will emerge.
If a write-in candidate gets the most votes, that person would sign a form accepting the office. From there, the filing officer who would issue a proclamation declaring the candidate to be elected to office.
After that, Council would be required to determine if the candidate was qualified under City Charter rules, Hall said. The Charter says the Council is the final judge of the election and qualifications of its members.
So if the candidate was declared to be qualified, they would assume the office, Hall explained. If they were not declared to be qualified, a vacancy would be declared and Council would be required to appoint someone to fill the seat.
Should another scenario play out and Pressnall receives the most votes, the Council would declare a vacancy and fill the seat by appointment, Hall said.
Politically conservative, Pressnall was known for his dogged commitment, serving until the very end of his life.