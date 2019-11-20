MILTON-FREEWATER — The library board and the city's budget and recreation committees all have open spots for citizen volunteers.
People wanting to help must reside within Milton-Freewater city limits. All positions begin in February 2020, and members are appointed by the mayor with approval by the Milton-Freewater City Council.
The library board has one open position for a four-year term and two vacancies for a three-year term.
Board members serve as advisors to the City Council, city manager and library director concerning all matters relating to policy and management of the library. The board meets every last Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. at the library.
On the budget committee are one spot for a three-year term as well as two vacancies for a one-year term and two vacancies for a two-year term.
Committee members are comprised of the mayor and City Council plus up to seven citizen representatives. The committee meets in the evenings during the spring of each year to consider the preliminary budget for the upcoming year and makes recommendations to the City Council.
The recreation committee has four openings for a four-year term and one vacancy for a three-year term. Members, meeting on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., make recommendations on the city’s parks, aquatic center, golf course, ball fields and other recreational facilities and programs.