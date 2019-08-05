MILTON-FREEWATER — Residents will have the chance to voice thoughts and concerns about the future of the city’s parks and recreation opportunities.
A community open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth Ave.
In 2018, city officials applied for a $40,000 grant from the state of Oregon to create a master plan for the public parks and more, said Steve Patten, a public works technician.
Upon getting the grant, the city was able to hire a consultant and create a survey to better know what people would like for recreation and public parks. The grant also opens the door for getting additional state and private funding that can help rebuild facilities, build trails and potentially pay for programs, Patten said today.
“So this is a first step,” he said of Wednesday’s meeting.
Patten said he knows people will also want to talk about last week’s shuttering of the city pool due to unsafe swimming conditions.
In turn, that underlines the importance of a community pool as part of a robust parks and recreation program, he added.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 541-938-5531.