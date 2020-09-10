MILTON-FREEWATER — A missing piece of this community will be restored in a special ceremony Friday.
If the weather cooperates, an American flag will fly once again at what’s commonly known as the “Y” intersection in town, where Highway 11 intersects at Main Street.
The physically-distanced ceremony will be at 9 a.m., when a new 10-by-15-foot American flag will be hoisted on a new 50-foot pole.
The city’s previous pole was removed last spring when it metal fatigue was discovered to have led to cracks, City Manager Linda Hall said.
City employees then looked at various options for replacing the flagpole with an American-manufactured, hurricane-standard option, she said.
Grants from the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation and from the wind energy firm Eurus Energy America Corporation — distributed through Umatilla County Commissioners — paid nearly $10,000 of the tab of just under $15,000 that includes new nighttime lighting for the flag, Hall said.
City crews, with the help of Milton-Freewater-based Don Jackson Excavation, removed the multi-ton concrete base, she added.
Officials specifically chose Sept. 11, also known as Patriot Day, to honor the nation’s “past and present heroes,” Hall said.
Due to restrictions on social gatherings in place in Umatilla County as part of Oregon’s economic reopening plan, gatherings are limited to 50 people who must remain 6 feet apart from one another. The small knoll at the intersection doesn’t support a crowd under any circumstances, and Hall suggested those who want to watch the flag raised can park on side streets, watch from sidewalks or commercial parking lots surrounding the intersection.