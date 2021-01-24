Even in the gray light of Thursday’s snowy afternoon, the roof of Milton-Freewater’s City Hall gleamed above the southern edge of the town.
The rich luster is courtesy of the building’s dome, newly clad with copper-colored metal shingles and rising up from the roof like the top of an old-world temple.
The work is part of a long-term project to restore a number of sections of City Hall to good function and an historic aesthetic.
The dome, created in pendentive form popularized in early Rome, measuring about 20-feet square at its base and 10-feet high, has long had problems, said Brian Steadman, Milton-Freewater’s public works superintendent.
Not only was it patched again and again, a few years ago the dome’s failing surface was allowing a small stream of rain water to pour into the building’s attic and down the stairs to the third floor, Steadman said.
As could be expected from a structure more than a century old.
The structure was built in 1910 for the Methodist Church-founded Columbia College that had been initially established on the property a decade earlier.
The city of Milton came into ownership of the land in 1929, 21 years before Milton merged with the town of Freewater to become the only hyphenated spot on the map of Oregon.
Work to restore City Hall to authenticity and former glory began in earnest about five years ago.
In 2016, city officials told the Union-Bulletin the building’s classic American Renaissance style had not had a facelift in longer than anyone could remember.
It was a particular issue for Craig Rouse, the city’s parks and recreation department supervisor. Rouse and his staff are in charge of maintaining city buildings.
With a past career in construction, Rouse had watched in dismay as City Hall’s exterior paint flaked off and wood trim rotted. The high-level craftsmanship of 100 years ago was being pecked away by birds, he said.
Since then Rouse and other employees were able to restore all the damaged wood trim and do a beautiful paint job, Steadman said last week.
The city has been budgeting for renovation work for a number of years, he said, “and each year takes on a small portion of the overall project as budgets allow.”
Last year that included getting an elevator installed that reaches the third floor, making it accessible to all. Just when it came time to let the public see that completed project, COVID-19 shut everything down, he added.
This year is the roof’s turn, at least a good start at it, Steadman said. With the dome done — that part cost $14,350, some of which was paid for via grant funds — and roofing materials finally in place after a disrupted supply chain, the project is ready to move forward.
Gillespie Roofing of Walla Walla did the dome makeover, owner Allan Gillespie said.
“It’s a real showpiece,” he said Thursday. “Milton-Freewater was looking for answers on how to make the dome attractive and be affordable.”
Metal shingles painted the color of rich copper fit the job well, Gillespie and project manager Mike Jorgensen said.
Not only is the material long lasting, it won’t get a patina of green like real copper does, Gillespie said.
It took experience to shingle the dome — the higher the structure, the smaller the radius for laying out the roofing just right, Jorgensen said.
“Safety was definitely one of the challenges.”
There’s plenty more to do, Steadman said, but the effort is worth it.
“The addition of the painted copper really has added to the beauty of our City Hall.”