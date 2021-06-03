Milton-Freewater voters say yes to new police station

MILTON-FREEWATER — Results from the May 18 election were certified by Umatilla County officials on Wednesday, June 2, showing that voters here gave a green light to a new police station.
A total of 403 people voted "yes" for the $7.7 million general obligation bond, while 241 voters said "no."
The money was requested by city officials to build a separate public safety building on a nearby lot already owned by the city. That action removes the police station from the basement of City Hall on South Main Street, where local law enforcement has been headquartered since 1929.
Over the years, the space has become cramped and is unsuited for modern technology. The basement has a number of issues that create poor working and safety conditions, officials have said.
The new station will be about 7,200 square feet and will house Milton-Freewater police patrol officers and 911 dispatchers. The building will include conference and report-taking rooms, two holding cells, offices, evidence rooms, a public lobby, a break room, interview spaces and training areas.
Further design planning and bond sale meetings will begin next week, said City Manager Linda Hall.
“We are so very grateful to the citizens of Milton-Freewater for having confidence in us to pass this bond and are excited to move forward with this long overdue project,” Hall said