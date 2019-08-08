MILTON-FREEWATER — Molly Tucker Hasenbank was here for the splash pad.
Not that Milton-Freewater has such a facility, but Tucker Hasenback wanted to add her voice to the city’s first open house intended to gather public input on ideas for recreation in the area.
The Wednesday evening presentation at the Milton-Freewater Community Building was one of the initial steps in creating a master plan for the city’s parks, bike trails and more, said Steve Patten, a technician with the city’s public works department who is leading this project.
The process was started when the state of Oregon granted the city $40,000 to hire Portland-based consulting firm Conservation Technix, design a survey for residents and identify community needs for parks and recreation.
With a master plan in place, the city will be better positioned to seek public and private grants, donations and possibly county tax levy dollars, Patten said.
According to a time line shown at Wednesday’s gathering, it will take until mid-spring to develop short- and long-term priorities and to plot the direction to go for the next 10 years in developing citywide recreation.
Jean Akers, senior assistant for Conservation Technix, said looking at what is already here can help inform what should come. Her job on this project includes visiting the city’s park areas, counting playgrounds, examining tree health and checking on conditions of facilities such as restrooms and picnic shelters.
In the coming months, Akers will make an assessment of Milton-Freewater’s parks and recreation potential, based on national, state and local trends, she said.
“We’re seeing a rise in a lot of bike-oriented sports, particularly for kids. Skateboard areas have been popular and BMX biking. There’s also a shift to pickleball because a community may be aging, and pickleball is very amendable to older adults who no longer play racquet sports.”
Customizing city parks, trails and more for city residents will require survey participation, Akers said.
“The critical piece to make it unique is to find out the demographics … for the community to decide its priorities.”
Tucker Hasenbank was ready to weigh in, both as a parent of two toddlers and as president of the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club.
The nonprofit service organization is looking for a project to invest in, she said, “and a splash pad is near and dear to my heart.”
Splash pads, like the one the city of Walla Walla installed in Washington Park, can answer many needs, Tucker Hasenbank said.
“Those are free to users, open to everyone and with fewer regulations. And all kids can be active in them.”
Such facilities also give parents of young children a chance to enjoy a water activity without the same level of worry as a swimming pool, she added.
Tucker Hasenbank has recently visited splash pads in other cities for research and thinks Milton-Freewater is well suited for a simple design with few bells and whistles. The city’s main outdoor community area, Yantis Park, would likely be the most central and suitable location, she said.With the city pool’s early closure this season because of cloudy water issues, an alternative spot for kids to play in the water is on many minds.
“I don’t think it even needs to be as big as Walla Walla’s. Kids just want to get wet,” she said.
That’s the kind of opinion needed to create the master plan over the next many months, Patten said.
“The funders want to make sure what we apply for is what the community says it needs and wants,” he said.
To take the Milton-Freewater Parks & Recreation master plan survey, go to ubne.ws/2OLdZfO.