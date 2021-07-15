Milton-Freewater officials usher in new council member, approve sale of police station bond

MILTON-FREEWATER — City Council members here said goodbye with flowers and an official resolution of honor for former member Ed Chesnut at their Monday, July 12, meeting.
Chesnut resigned in June after moving beyond the city’s boundaries. He had served on the council for more than 14 years and on the city’s Planning Commission for three years before that role, City Manager Linda Hall said.
Instead of advertising the opening or leaving the seat vacant until the next election, the City Council appointed Wesley Koklich to the Position 3, at-large council spot.
Koklich had previously applied to fill the vacancy created by the death of council member Verl Pressnall in October. Although the council chose Damien Reino for that position, Koklich’s application was still recent enough to be legally considered, Hall said.
Koklich will be officially sworn in during August.
Now serving on the city’s Planning Commission and the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District, Koklich is a small business owner who has spent his entire life in Milton-Freewater.
He’s also been involved in multiple service organizations, he said, describing the associations as “things that make our community much better.”
A “passion for the town” drove his desire to serve on City Council, Koklich said. “I’m trying to do my part to make the community a better place.”
Pulling the small farm town out of the economic doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic is high on the new councilor’s to-do list. Not only will fresh commercial and housing development offer residents stability and security, it make’s Milton-Freewater attractive to people looking to move away from troubled metropolitan areas, he said.
Koklich, who traces his family’s heritage to Austria and pronounces his last name as “Coke-lidge,” wants to ensure availability of services that can give the community a good quality of life, such as a recruiting program for emergency medical technicians.
The ambulance district has been working to get state-of-the art equipment that will save lives, he said.
“If you’re not healthy, you’re not going to be happy,” Koklich said.
Included in community health is dealing with the city’s homelessness situation, which is small but growing. Koklich has been working with Eastern Oregon legislators on this and other issues for several years.
“You have to stay on top of this so it doesn’t become the large problem other cities have,” Koklich said, listing churches and service organizations as possible resources.
The city can only react to rules and funding that comes out of Oregon’s legislative bodies. And, not every proposal is a good fit for every part of the state, he added.
The coronavirus has not helped the situation and proactive economic development can mean jobs for those without work now and less dependence on government and other assistance, Koklich said.
The right development is important and always taken into the situation. A good example is when the city took a stand against medical marijuana being sold within city limits, he said, recalling that virtually every possible property available brought the sale of marijuana too close to a school.
“A lot of people were very happy we took a stand on that and felt it made the city a better place to be,” Koklich said.
In other business Monday, councilors authorized the sale of general obligation bonds for the new police station approved by voters in May.
Recommendation from advisors is to put the $7.7 million needed for the new building in one or more bonds on the market as soon as possible to take advantage of low interest rates, Hall said.
The council gave a green light to the appointment of FFA Architecture & Interiors to produce the final design of the new station, as well as provide engineering, landscape design, mechanical, electric, plumbing and communication infrastructure for the building.
Also approved at the July 12 meeting was a liquor license for Miguel and Adrian Tello for a new restaurant, Taqueria Mi Pueblito Mexican Food, LLC.
And, the council approved allowing city officials to negotiate in finding the right heating system for the public pool and to accept up to $177,315 in pass-through Oregon state funding for the city’s “Senior & Disabled Taxi-Ticket” program. The “Senior & Disabled Taxi-Ticket” has been in operation for 46 years, offering disabled and senior residents taxi transportation within city limits for $1, and $2 for those living in a five-mile radius of city limits.
The money will also pay for a portion of the city’s bus service.
Taxi ticket prices have remained the same since 1991, and the operating grant requires a city match of just under $20,000, paid for with tax dollars. Included in the approval is acceptance of a Umatilla County grant of $63,715 for the transportation program for a two-year period.