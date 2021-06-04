MILTON-FREEWATER — Public doors are reopening here after being closed since 2020 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs, officials announced Thursday, June 3.
City Hall, the public library and public works buildings will again be open to users starting on Monday, June 7.
City Manager Linda Hall said safety protocols, including the use of masks and physical distancing, will be in place to protect customers and employees as things return to a more normal routine.
City Hall and public works customers needing more than a 15-minute visit to conduct business are asked to call specific departments for an appointment to avoid too many customers in lobbies or offices at one time, Hall said.
Other tasks such as paying a bill or fine and getting a license or permit will not require appointments.
Library use will be limited to 24 users at a time for one hour each.
For more information, go to mfcity.com or call 541-938-5531.