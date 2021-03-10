MILTON-FREEWATER — Damien Reino is well aware he will have to make his mark as the city’s newest council member through dedication and work.
Reino was appointed Monday, March 8, to fill the vacancy left when Verl Presnall died Oct. 14 while he was running unopposed for re-election to his at-large city council position.
In its first in-person meeting for nearly a year, city council met with Reino and another applicant, Wes Koklich, at the Milton-Freewater Community Building. Council member Ed Chesnut said in February’s meeting he was too “old fashioned” to consider helping choose Pressnall’s replacement via a Zoom meeting.
Appointment now in hand, Reino is ready to start representing his soon-to-be constituents, he said Tuesday, March 9.
With a background that includes military service and law enforcement, teaching adult basic education and serving on a diversity advisory council, Reino, 41, feels up to a new challenge.
After moving his family here four years ago to take advantage of lower home prices, Reino fell in love with the community.
The small-town friendliness is apparent when he and his family walk into any store. He likes that teachers here generally have smaller class sizes and local recreation opportunities give children things to do, he said.
All those assets make it harder to witness the increasing decay around Milton-Freewater, Reino said, listing graffiti, falling-down fences, broken windows and empty storefronts he sees around the town of about 7,000 people.
“I want to stop it before it becomes irreversible,” he said.
Reino said he would also like to find ways the city can flex the budget to fund more police officers and firefighters, he said, acknowledging security of the community ranks high with him.
Bringing back the city’s popular recycling program is on his list, too, Reino said, and the idea is to find creative ways to accomplish more without adding taxes.
He brings into the job a willingness to hear all sides of an issue, he added, a strength he developed from years of working in hospitality and customer service industries.
“I am a very determined and strong-minded person that does not give in to political pressures of left or right, Reino said.
It doesn’t hurt that Reino, along with wife Kristina Reino, want Milton-Freewater to be at its best for their little boy. Evan, a student at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
Reino will be officially sworn in at the April city council meeting, a date he’s looking forward to, he said.
“I’m hoping to do right by the people who voted for Verl," he said. "I understand people didn’t vote for me and I definitely am going to do my best to earn this.”