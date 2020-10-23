MILTON-FREEWATER — With the death of City Councilman Verl Pressnall last week comes a loss to the entire community, City Manager Linda Hall said Thursday.
Pressnall, who had served on the Milton-Freewater City Council for nearly four years, brought to the work the dual perspective of being both a public and private employee during his careers, Hall said.
Pressnall, 64, died Oct. 14 after battles with cancer off and on for almost 20 years, his family said.
After the first diagnosis of leukemia in 2001, the disease returned as colorectal cancer two years ago, Kandy Pressnall said of her late husband.
She and Verl recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary, Kandy said.
Verl Pressnall was a lifelong resident of the town and is often remembered fondly for his role as a school bus driver for several years, Hall said.
Pressnall became active in the East End Rod & Gun Club, serving as president of the board, instituting safety protocols and bringing features such as the “Women on Target” instructional shooting clinics to the gun range.
Her husband loved woodworking and being a grandfather, Kandy Pressnall said.
In his time as an at-large councilor, Verl Pressnall offered valuable input on utility projects, thanks to his long-held jobs in the electrical supply industry, Hall said.
Despite being hesitant to join the council, Pressnall quickly jumped into the task, thoroughly preparing for each meeting, she recalled.
Even as he was very ill at the end of his life, he was going over that agenda packet for the next council meeting the last time she visited, Hall said.
Politically conservative, Pressnall could be counted on to stay open-minded and welcome other perspectives, she added.
“A lot of citizens were very comfortable approaching him,” Hall said.
Pressnall was running unopposed for his council seat in the current election. The city is researching what happens in this situation, Hall said, noting it is most likely someone will be appointed to fill the vacancy.
Pressnall is survived by his wife, two daughters and their husbands, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.