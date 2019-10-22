MILTON-FREEWATER — The city is presenting another open house this week for its Parks and Recreation Master Plan with information on the project, its timeline and purpose.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Albee room at the Milton-Freewater public library, 8 SW Eighth Ave.
Residents are encouraged to come and share their thoughts about how they want their future Parks and Recreation facilities to look. The presentation will also show projects done in the past and the results of a community-wide survey.
For more information, call 541-938-8274.