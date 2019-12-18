Lilianna Schmidt chosen for Milton-Freewater Library Director position

Lilianna Schmidt is now permanent director of the Milton-Freewater Public Library.
Four applicants were considered, and Schmidt was chosen and accepted the position, effective Monday.
Schmidt has worked at the city library for the past 16 years, most recently as the library assistant in charge of children’s services, according to a news release.
A bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Utah and a master of arts in elementary education from the University of Phoenix also qualifies her for the position, according to the release.
“I am so excited about Lili’s promotion to library director. She did an amazing job serving as our interim director and I have no doubts she will continue to do great things for our library and its many patrons,” said City Manager Linda Hall.
Schmidt hopes to continue to support the vision that the library is a community center belonging to all people in Milton-Freewater’s growing population, according to a release.