MILTON-FREEWATER — A workshop will provide learning and networking opportunities for nonprofit staff, boards and volunteers.
Participants can connect with others, meet funders — including Levi Williams, associate program officer with The Ford Family Foundation, and Cheryl Puddy, program officer for Central and Eastern Oregon of the Oregon Community Foundation — and learn about valuable tools and resources designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. The Umatilla County Nonprofit Resource Roundup: Assessing Your Organization’s Health and Vital Signs is Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to noon in the Albee Room at the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 SW Eighth Ave. There is no registration fee. Light refreshments will be served.
The program includes a facilitated discussion and an assessment tool. The exercise explores indicators of health in a nonprofit across several areas, including running a nonprofit organization, board, human resources and operational issues, fundraising and resource development, and how to better include and engage clients.
For more information or to register, visit ubne.ws/2mQsJfC. For questions, contact training@nonprofitoregon.org or 503-239-4001, extension 123.