MILTON-FREEWATER— People who were affected by the February flood of the Walla Walla River, including the north and south forks, and the Oregon side of Mill Creek can apply for a grant to repair their primary residences.
The grant is intended to assist people in returning their primary residence to a sanitary and functional pre-flood condition. This includes the area of land attached to a house.
The state of Oregon supplied funds for the flood recovery relief program.
The program is a cooperative effort between the city of Milton-Freewater, Blue Mountain Community Foundation and the Milton-Freewater Ministerial Association.
Applicants can begin to apply Friday and must return their applications by May 29.
To receive an application contact: Mike Watkins via email at mike.watkins@milton-freewater-or.gov or by phone at 541-938-8231 or 509-520-9987.
Applications can also be received from Rev. Tillie MakePeace via email at peace.otter1234@gmail.com or by phone at 541-701-1925.
A part-time data clerk position is also available for the duration of this project. Call MakePeace for more details.