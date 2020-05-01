MILTON-FREEWATER— People who were affected by the February flood of the Walla Walla River, including the north and south forks, and the Oregon side of Mill Creek can apply for a grant to repair their primary residences.

The grant is intended to assist people in returning their primary residence to a sanitary and functional pre-flood condition. This includes the area of land attached to a house.

The state of Oregon supplied funds for the flood recovery relief program.

The program is a cooperative effort between the city of Milton-Freewater, Blue Mountain Community Foundation and the Milton-Freewater Ministerial Association.

Applicants can begin to apply Friday and must return their applications by May 29.

To receive an application contact: Mike Watkins via email at mike.watkins@milton-freewater-or.gov or by phone at 541-938-8231 or 509-520-9987.

Applications can also be received from Rev. Tillie MakePeace via email at peace.otter1234@gmail.com or by phone at 541-701-1925.

A part-time data clerk position is also available for the duration of this project. Call MakePeace for more details.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.