MILTON-FREEWATER — Voters will make the call in November on continuing ambulance service in the next couple of years.
Umatilla County Commissioners at a Friday morning hearing in Milton-Freewater unanimously passed a resolution placing three items on the Nov. 5 ballot, but all must pass for the resolution to take effect. If any fails, residents are faced with the possibility of losing ambulance service, according to ambulance board members. They said they will provide to-be-determined town hall meetings in the coming months.
Board members were among about 25 attendees of Friday’s second hearing by the commissioners, specially set for the ambulance service, as it was the last day for items to be placed on November’s ballot. The three items pertaining to the ambulance district to be voted on will be: disband the current ambulance district, create a new one, and change the tax rate from $0.25 to $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed land value. If all three pass in November, the rate for an average household would change from about $47 per year to about $207 per year July 1, 2020. It would also provide about $736,000 annually for ambulance operating expenses. The new name would be Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District, but the current boundaries would remain, which are the same as the school district’s taxing boundary, according to Dan Kilmer, ambulance board chairman.
Ambulance board members met Thursday night to discuss the former proposed rate of $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed land value, according to Kilmer. He said they agreed the rate might be too much for voters to accept, even though it was needed, and discovered $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed land value “would be more acceptable” and “appropriate to carry the ambulance service, or at least better than $0.25.”
Kilmer added City Councilman Ed Chestnut created a chart showing different scenarios and rates, from which they drew conclusions. The changed rate doesn’t have to go back to City Council for consideration, Kilmer said.
The change was a surprise for County Commissioners, they said Friday, after looking at the paperwork provided from the ambulance board. After questioning whether the new rate should go before City Council, they opened the hearing for comments.
The main reason for the tax increase was the current rate wasn’t adequate to maintain the ambulance service, officials said at the meeting. Vehicles needed to be repaired, replaced, and adequately staffed and stocked, as well as personnel properly paid, according George White, ambulance board treasurer. The 17,000-pound vehicles answer about 1,000 calls per year, so they have “a lot of wear and tear.”
Additionally, costs have risen and times have changed, said ambulance boardman Wes Koklich, and instead of updating equipment, things like bulletproof vests had to be purchased. There also was the issue of Medicaid not fully paying people’s bills, he said.
“We’re just trying to stay afloat,” Koklich said. “It’s been inadequate for so long. It’s getting to be where we won’t have any ambulance service.”
Rick Saager, who owns and operates ambulances for the city, has told officials he will not continue to provide services on the current $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed land value — passed by voters in 2011 — after his contract with the city ends June 30, 2022, because he is operating in the red. If that happens, the city will have to ask for bids from contractors, according to White. Neighboring ambulances annexing Milton-Freewater wasn’t an option, White added.
“Both Walla Walla and Athena said they won’t cover us,” White said at the meeting.
If the city can’t find bids, they’ll ask the county to step in to find a provider, he said. But, there was no clear understanding of what would happen next at the meeting; only that the state required an ambulance service be provided.
Not only provided, but at least maintained, according to many attendees, including one woman who voiced how important it was to have local ambulances in order to arrive in a timely manner.
“Those five minutes has made the difference between life and death,” she said. “We cannot go without an ambulance service.”