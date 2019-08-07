MILTON-FREEWATER — As city crews start preparations for crack sealing, residents are being asked to help keep streets clean.
In coming weeks, workers will be preparing streets from Southeast 15th Avenue south to Key Boulevard. The preparations will consist of spraying to kill weeds and using a power washer and air compressor to clean out cracks. During the work, people need to avoid blowing lawn clippings or other debris onto streets to assist with the process.
Crack sealing will begin on Aug. 19 and continue through Sept. 6, with crews working between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on regular work days, and work areas will be marked a business day in advance.
According to a release, during the crack-sealing work residents may not have direct driving access to their home or business. People who need to access their vehicles are advised to temporarily park on neighboring streets.
Garbage collection will run as regularly scheduled during construction, but containers need to be out by 6 a.m. Workers will handle any repositioning to ensure service of containers left out for collection.
Information is available at 541-938-8270, 541-938-8272 or 541-938-8274.