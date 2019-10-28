MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County mailed about 4,000 corrected tax statements to Milton-Freewater residents Friday.
County Assessor Paul Chalmers said the county collects about $280,000 in taxes for the Milton-Freewater Water Control District Bond, but the tax statements showed that no one owed money for the bond.
Chalmers explained certifying the tax rolls is a triple-check process, but the amount due for the bond on tax statements disappeared when they were sent out on Oct. 5.
Chalmers said a corrected tax statement is being sent out that includes the bond along with a slip of paper explaining the correction. If taxpayers already paid their tax bill, they only need to worry about sending the payment listed under the Water Control District Bond.
The due date has not changed because of the quick response and correction process. Only Milton-Freewater residents in the Water Control District were affected, Chalmers said.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences,” he said.
— U-B and wire reports