When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Albee Room, Milton-Freewater library, 8 SW Eighth Ave.

INVESTMENTS: Adopt revised investment policy and designate parties responsible to serve in the roles of investment controller and investment officer.

TRANSPORTATION: Authorize signature on statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Services Agreement with Umatilla County.

CONTRACT: Award contract for market assessment and design feasibility study for a shared wine production facility and tasting room.

REMODEL: Award contract for remodel of Electric Department Office.

