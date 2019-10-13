When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Albee Room of the City Library, 8 SW Eighth Ave.
ORRIN LYON: Resolution honoring former City Council President Orrin Lyon, who died Aug. 26 while still in office.
COUNCIL PRESIDENT: Elect a new Council president.
COUNCIL VACANCY: Discuss options for filling vacant City Council seat.
PUBLIC WORKS: Approve job description for Public Works Supervisor.
SURPLUS VEHICLES: Declaration of surplus vehicles and equipment.
MARKET ASSESSMENT: Authorize contract signature for Laurel Sweeney with Tincknell & Tincknell for phase one market assessment of a shared wine production facility and tasting room.
GOALS: Discuss City Council goals.