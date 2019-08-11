When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Albee Room, City Library, 8 SW Eighth Ave.
AMBULANCE SERVICE: Continued discussion regarding the Ambulance Service District. A resolution may be considered to grant consent for Umatilla County commissioners to place a measure on the November ballot dissolving the current district and rate and forming a new district and rate with no change to the district boundaries but a proposed property tax rate of $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value to make ends meet.
LIBRARY POLICIES: Approve a revised library circulation policy and new library bulletin board policy.
CROSSING BEACON: Approve a cooperative improvements agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to have the state manage a project to install a rapid-flash beacon at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Highway 11.