MILTON-FREEWATER — The city's planning commission is looking for a volunteer to serve on its board.
The Milton-Freewater Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month and acts on issues involving the city's zoning codes and comprehensive plan.
In general, applicants for the position must reside within city limits. Members are appointed by Mayor Lewis Key, with approval of the City Council.
Those interested in serving must submit an application — available for download from mfcity.com — to Leanne Steadman, city recorder, by noon Aug. 21.
For more information, contact Steadman at 541-938-8233 or leanne.steadman@milton-freewater-or.gov.