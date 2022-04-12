MILTON-FREEWATER — It won’t happen when the pool opens in June, probably, and it might not come until August. But the water in the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center will once again flow warmer at some point in this swim season.
On Monday, April 11, City Council members voted unanimously to spend $88,546 for two “Big Bopper” pool heaters to raise the temperature of the public pool to a level more conducive to comfort and safety.
The decision came after a plea from a group of concerned residents who came before the council in March to tell members how the unheated water made the pool too cold to enjoy and that water temperatures below 70 degrees could lead to health issues, according to the American Red Cross.
Before the vote Monday evening, Council President Steve Irving thanked those in the audience who had brought the matter to the city.
“You have my support,” Irving said. “You have my attention.”
City officials had said there wasn’t enough money left over from 2018’s Parks and Recreation levy of $500,000 to buy heaters. Some $344,000 had already been used to make numerous repair and improvements to the 25-year-old facility, and last year’s bid for the heaters rang up at about $79,000.
Instead, a thermal cover was purchased in 2021 to put over the water at night for heat retention. This year, however, regular users of the pool said that system was inadequate for the water warmth needed to improve conditions.
In March, the council directed city staff to look for possible solutions. On Monday evening, City Manager Linda Hall delivered a double dose of good news: Not only could Mill Creek Mechanical in Walla Walla do the job for less money than her staff had originally feared, but available COVID-19 relief funds could fill the financial gap between levy leftovers and heater costs.
The coronavirus dollars have been held back for use in city utilities improvements, but some of those can be released without bankrupting that fund, Hall said.
The decision does leave less money for other projects, including backfilling general fund losses from pandemic-related costs and loss of revenue, she noted.
Milton-Freewater will pay a down payment of 55%, or $48,750, with the remainder due in 2023.
Public Works Superintendent Brian Steadman said the order will immediately go to Mill Creek Mechanical, which has bid on this project several times. However, it’s anticipated it will take about four months for the pumps to be built, delivered and installed, Steadman said.
Resident Markie McRae, who first brought the pool issue to the council in February, said on Tuesday, April 12, she is pleased and surprised the council moved so quickly on the issue.
McRae said she fully supports using COVID-19 relief money for the cause.
“Swimming is a physical and mental release. And there has been concern about mental health in our children, coming out of the pandemic after staying home for two years.”
In working on this issue, McRae said she was gratified when others joined in. She has discovered how much happens at city council meetings, she added.
“It’s well worth the effort to go. It’s been a very positive experience for me.”
In other council business Monday night, with all council members present and all votes unanimous, the following actions were taken:
- A liquor license application was approved for Gagan Kaur, the new owner of Sam’s Corner Market.
- Approval for an agreement with Umatilla County for chip sealing work.
- Purchase of an electrical transformer at $33,218 for the new police station.
- Approval t
o purchase seven transformers for Phase 3 of the Key Subdivision on South Milton Hill for $15,959 each, total of $111,713. The subdivision’s developer is responsible for reimbursing the city for all costs.
- Approval of agreement between the city and Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance for support for services associated with tourism, business and promotional support.
The next Milton-Freewater City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m., May 9, in the Albee Room of the public library, 8 SW Eighth Ave.
