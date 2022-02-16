MILTON-FREEWATER — Voters here will soon decide whether to renew an expiring Parks & Recreation tax.
On Monday, Feb. 14, Milton-Freewater City Council members approved calling for replacement of a five-year property tax option of $100,000 to maintain and improve the town’s parks and related facilities.
The current tax expires this fall.
If passed in the May 17 election by a simple majority, the new tax would cost property owners 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, replacing the present 37 cents per $1,000, City Manager Linda Hall told the council.
The new rate is thanks to the value of homes in the area rising, Hall said.
When the first $100,000 was approved by voters in May 2018, it was intended to repair and upgrade the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, Yantis Park’s playground equipment and walking trails, the city’s golf course cart paths, tennis court and ball fields.
The vast majority of that $100,000, however, was used on the aquatic center, Hall said Monday.
Councilor Steve Irving agreed, noting the city spent nearly half a million dollars to renovate the city pool, which residents have repeatedly named as a community priority.
Planned changes included refreshing the facility’s exterior with paint and adding new signage, plus applying a new rubber coating to the swimming pool’s walls.
In 2019, however, the center closed at the end of July as that coating failed, clouding the water over and over, impeding the view of lifeguards watching swimmers.
The year 2020 brought the COVID-19 pandemic, health restrictions placed on public gatherings and continuing issues with the replacement coating. Smoke from regional wildfires kept people inside; the pool closed for the year after about three weeks of operation.
Aquatic facility experts eventually found the pool surface and much of its equipment had reached life expectancy and continuing to coat the plaster did not make sense.
It was eventually learned the city’s long protocol of emptying the pool after each season had caused stress to the structure. By April, the council had approved a repair contract of $172,694 with Anderson Perry & Associates engineering services to fix all the pool’s issues.
In July 2021, the council and city officials presented potential pool heating options at a public meeting to gauge how the community wanted to see money left from the 2018 tax measure spent, Hall said.
The options included installation of four heat pumps at a cost of $140,000, adding two heat pumps to be used only during the summer at $72,000 or the purchase of a solar thermal cover that would keep pool water above freezing level.
It was decided then to try the thermal cover at what promised to be the most cost-effective solution. At the time, the levy coffers contained $77,000, Hall said Monday.
There is now about $62,000 left, she said.
Speaking at the virtual meeting Monday, Milton-Freewater resident Markie McRae asked council members to consider finding ways to warm up the pool.
As a longtime user who learned to swim and lifeguard at the city’s pool and now an avid lap swimmer, McRae said this pool is the coldest she’s encountered.
Other people she’s spoken with have echoed those findings, she said.
“I think you really ought to talk to swimmers … Not everyone understands the importance of water temperature; it’s the key thing,” McRae said.
After swimming up to 40 laps, she exits the pool on summer days still cold, and that’s coming from someone who habitually keeps her home heat at 60 degrees, the retiree said.
“A few degrees make a lot of difference … Without raising the temperature, you will have few people using the pool. And few kids taking lessons.”
Half measures will not make the pool inviting to swimmers, McRae predicted.
Hall said the $72,000 quote to add two heat pumps is outdated and is unlikely what such equipment would cost now.
Ryan Westman, also in the virtual audience, said his family regularly uses the city pool, but his children can only tolerate the cold water for about 30 minutes.
Westman said he, too, supports looking at ways to add heat to the water and adding to the Parks & Recreation funding to take care of other needs.
Mayor Lewis Key told his council Monday the entire pool project “was much more expensive than anyone thought.”
That left the other items on 2018’s wish list unfilled, including the soccer fields, walking trails and the Yantis Park picnic shelter, Hall said.
Irving said authorizing the ballot measure must be approved to move forward on such projects. The ensuing vote to do so was unanimous, with Councilor Brad Humbert absent.
In other actions, the council:
- Authorized payment of an emergency purchase of electrical conduit.
- Approved a retooled job description for a city conservation specialist.
- Approved a new, less expensive radio communications system for the new police station.
- Discussed a recent “outbreak” of graffiti on numerous buildings, brought up by Counselor Wes Koklich.
The next Milton-Freewater City Council meeting is 7 p.m. March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.