McMorris Rodgers announces new district director

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has announced a new district director.
Patrick Bell will fill that role starting Dec. 9, when current director Traci Couture takes her leave.
McMorris Rodgers serves on Washington's fifth congressional district, which includes Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Spokane, Whitman, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln and Asotin counties.
Couture has served as district director for three and a half years and will be transitioning to the Spokane Teaching Health Center to serve as executive director.
“Patrick brings a passion for getting results and reaching out to communities across Washington’s Fifth Congressional District,” McMorris Rodgers said in the announcement.
Bell, the representative's new district director, was a U.S. Fulbright Fellow to Austria in 2008, where he researched energy and climate policy, according to the release.
He previously held roles as director of New Media for McMorris Rodgers at the House Republican Conference 2010-2012, as campaign manager during 2018, and in her Spokane office as deputy district director since January 2019, according to a release.