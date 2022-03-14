With mask mandates lifted across Washington, Oregon and California as of Saturday, March 12, face masks will generally no longer be required to enter municipal and county buildings and libraries in the Walla Walla Valley.
Saturday’s change to mandates in public buildings does not affect private businesses, however, which may still require masks within their walls.
Libraries throughout the region, open on Saturday, were the first local government buildings where masks became optional for patrons. This included municipal libraries in the cities of Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, as well as county-operated libraries in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
In Dayton, administrators at the Columbia County Rural Library District decided to do something a little different. They will continue to require masks for the first hour of operation daily to accommodate older adults, patrons with compromised immune systems and and children too young to be vaccinated.
Other city government buildings in Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton and Milton-Freewater opened to members of the public with or without masks on Monday.
Most county buildings in Walla Walla and Columbia counties also no longer require that masks be worn. However, all health care settings — even those run by government agencies including departments of health, as well as correctional facilities such as jails — will still require masks for staff and visitors.
