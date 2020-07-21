City employee Carol Pritcher retired Monday from her career as executive assistant to the city manager after 38 1/2 years.
Pritcher plans a move to Augusta, Georgia, to be closer to her daughter and family.
Over nearly four decades of service, she worked with 39 City Council members, five city managers and three interim city managers, the city announced Monday.
Before there was an automated software program for City Council agendas, she spent countless hours putting together the packets twice a month, most of which involved 20 three-ring binders filled with 200-600 pages, the release stated.
Pritcher commuted for a year to study and earn her Washington Workers’ Compensation Professional certification, serving as a board member with the Washington Self-Insurers Association and region director for four years.
“I have enjoyed the diversity, challenges and necessary confidentiality of my position,” Pritcher said in the release. “The city was good to me, and I was good to the city. I’m very proud to have worked with such wonderful city employees, of whom I am so very proud.”