This story has been updated since its original posting to reflect a correction.
Only five votes separate Weston’s mayoral candidates, according to the Umatilla County’s election results tabulated just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, with the next update due in mid-November.
In Tuesday's election, incumbent Mayor Duane Thul received 149 votes, or 45%, while challenger Dan McLind has garnered 144 votes, or 44% of the 328 total votes cast for the position.
Eleven voters submitted write-in names and 24 residents chose to not vote for the mayor's position.
About 70%, or 32,886 of Umatilla County’s 46,710 eligible voters have been counted thus far, according to election officials.
In Oregon all challenged ballots, such as those missing signatures or dropped in ballot boxes outside the correct county, must be resolved by Nov. 17.
That will be the next time voting tallies will be updated, county election officials said. Oregon's election results will be officially certified Dec. 3.
Weston also had three candidates for two at-large City Council seats. Unofficial results currently show Michael Dowd getting 205 votes, or 31%, and incumbent Shannon Hoehna receiving 167 votes, for 25% of the 656 votes submitted.
Those numbers put Dowd and Hoehna into the two council seats. Finishing third was James Williams with 107 votes, or 16%.
Five ballots held write-in names for the Council, according to election data Wednesday.
Athena’s mayoral race was nearly as close as Weston's.
Incumbent Mayor Rebecca Schroeder got 347 votes, or 49%, of the 710 votes cast. Challenger and current Council member Sally Thompson received 311 votes, for 44%.
One ballot had a write-in name, and 51 Athena residents chose not to vote for anyone for the job.
Athena's City Council Position 4 was sought by two newcomers to city government. Jesse Bonifer garnered 348, or 49% of votes cast, while Doug Harral received 261 votes, for 37%. On 98 of the ballots, or 14%, neither name was marked.
In Position 2, Council member Gene Wright was running unopposed. Wright got 467 votes, or 66%, while 230 people didn’t vote for the seat and 13 wrote in names.
There were no opposed races in Milton-Freewater. Mayor Lewis Key got 1,553, 73%, of the 2,135 votes tallied. Write-in candidates got 74 votes, or 3%, and about a quarter of voters chose no candidate for mayor.
Council member Brad Humbert of Ward 2 got 639 votes, or 71%, while 26 people wrote in names.
Ward 3 Council member Jose Garcia got 531 of 702 total votes, or 76%. Eight people wrote in other names for the seat, and 163 people didn’t vote for the position.
Milton-Freewater faced an unprecedented situation with the death of at-large Council member Verl Presnall, City Manager Linda Hall said.
Pressnall was unopposed in his effort to retain his seat when he died Oct. 14. Still, with no write-in candidates topping his tally of 1,293 — 61% of the 2,135 tallied — the City Council will choose to either appoint someone to the four-year term or seek applications for the position, Hall said.
In her many years as city manager, Hall said, she’s not seen the Council bypass the application process.