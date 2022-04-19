This could be the end of the line for the years-in-the-process Touchet Valley Trail planned to run between Dayton and Waitsburg. Port of Columbia commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, have decided against applying for $800,000 in grants to continue the project.
The next step is likely to be an advisory vote put to the people of Columbia County, asking whether they favor the idea of continuing forward with the project.
Commissioners Seth Bryan and Johnny Watts voted in the Port’s April 12 meeting against applying for grant money that was available to the Port from the state Recreation and Conservation Office and the Washington Department of Transportation Pedestrian and Bicycle improvement projects.
Commissioner Genie Crowe voted in favor of the grant applications.
Grants from the RCO have already been used for earlier development of the trail. The Touchet Valley Trail has been in development for the last several years and is part of the broader Blue Mountain Region Trails Plan.
The design work, engineering and surveying on the trail have been in the works since 2019.
The 9.7-mile trail for foot and other non-motorized travel between Waitsburg to the Dayton was ranked a top-priority Port project since 2015, and now the future of the project is uncertain.
Crowe suggested, after the proposal to go after the grants failed, that the Touchet Valley Trail project be put to an advisory vote by the public. Commissioners Bryan and Watts agreed.
All three Port commissioners are fairly new to the job. Crowe was appointed to her seat in October, and both Bryan and Watts took office in January after beating out incumbents in the 2021 election.
Advisory votes are a way for the public to give direct feedback to elected officials about concerns in the community. However, the results are not binding.
An advisory vote is defined as an indication of general voter opinion regarding a ballot proposal or actions of the government.
Port commissioners must submit a request to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to bring forth a vote on a proposal that would put the trail project on the ballot as an advisory vote. The county commissioners have authority over whether to run the advisory vote on the ballot.
Clarity on community outlook
Port Commissioner Bryan, who voted against the grant application, said he is concerned the public hasn’t been provided with enough information about the trail. He said he thinks too many questions have been left unanswered — specifically about the long-term expenses of maintaining the trail.
“To invest $9 (million) to $12 million would be a waste of resources,” Bryan said. “I think the trail would be underutilized, and it won’t be enough to create a large economic benefit.”
Underscoring Crowe’s suggestion of an advisory vote, Bryan said the Port doesn’t have a good picture of what the public thinks.
“I don’t see any solution moving forward until we have a better understanding of what the community wants,” he said in the meeting.
Commissioners Bryan and Watts both voted to take no further action until there is “a clear and obvious majority opinion from the community.”
Watts said he has heard a lot of concerns from people and doesn’t think they have enough information at this point to know what the long-term effects of the project will be.
“I’m not comfortable moving this project forward for a multiple of reasons,” Watts said. “I’m not willing to risk it at this point.”
Crowe disagreed with both Watts and Bryan, saying there has been a lot of research, development and recommendation from both experts and government agencies that have already answered the concerns the other two commissioners expressed.
“The experts have taken a look at the right of ways and have given great insight on why the grants should be approved,” Crowe said. “I also believe it fits into the mission of the Port to develop recreational opportunities for the county.”
Mixed community response
Various community members spoke at the meeting April 12, with some in favor and others rejecting the ideal of the trail altogether.
Those voicing opposition to the trail stated they were concerned about issues such as the potential increase of vagrancy and homelessness or the infringement of property rights for some landowners and farmers along the route the trail would take.
The proposed trail would follow the Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad line between the two cities alongside the Port-owned railroad track. The tracks run somewhat parallel to U.S. Highway 12 through various city, Port, private and state-owned land.
Residents in favor of the trail spoke about the economic benefits of increased tourism, with visitors boosting the local economy and generating revenue for small businesses.
Joy Smith, president of the Waitsburg Commercial Club, said her community’s businesses have been waiting for this trail and have been planning and hoping for it because of the visitors it would bring to the area.
The grants would have funded just one section of the trail, and more grant money would be needed for future completion of the project.
These grants are available specifically for the development of recreational areas and cannot be used for other projects such as roads.
By rejecting the proposal, the Port of Columbia will have to wait until 2024 to apply for a similar grant if the commissioners do decide to continue the completion of the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.