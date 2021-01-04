The Walla Walla County Fairgrounds will have a new general manager starting Jan. 19, county leaders announced Monday.
Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball has served as interim manager since Bill Ogg resigned in June after three years of being at the helm.
The county has hired certified fair executive Greg Lybeck, who has more than 27 years of experience in the fair and events industry, to take over management.
Since October 2019, Lybeck has served as executive director of SOZO Sports of Central Washington, a nonprofit corporation that manages a championship sports complex in Yakima.
Before that, he was the assistant fair manager/general manager of the Central Washington State Fair and managed the Yakima SunDome.
“I am very excited about this opportunity to get back into the fair industry and be part of the oldest fair in Washington state, that has such rich tradition and community support,“ Lybeck said about taking over management of the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
A successful manager needs to be able to work with an incredibly diverse group of people, said Kimball, who took on the role for the last six months. This includes working with the county commissioners, Fair Board members, the Fair Foundation Board, sponsors and employees as well as renters, vendors, the Cattlemen’s Association, the FFA and a huge number of dedicated volunteers.
“There are many hats a fairgrounds manager has to wear on a daily basis,” he said. “It is a balancing act between making the (Walla Walla County) Fair and Frontier Days a great (and improving) event with the financial restrictions inherent with event management.
“There are also many rentals happening at the fairgrounds each and every weekend during the year. Coordination of employees for facilities preparation, along with the proper advertising of events, is an ongoing challenge every week.”
Fellow county Commissioner Greg Tompkins, who took the lead in the search for a new manager, offered some comments on behalf of the entire board of commissioners, saying they are pleased to have such a highly regarded and qualified fair manager in Lybeck.
“Greg's vast experience in the fair industry, coupled with his expertise in operating a facility like the SunDome, will allow for review and growth of an already successful Walla Walla Fair and Frontiers Days and the day-to-day operation of the county's event center,” Tompkins said. “We welcome Greg and his wife, Dana, to our community.”