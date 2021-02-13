The death of former Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson is a significant loss to the entire community, Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball said Thursday.
Johnson, 68, who served as a commissioner for eight years, died Feb. 8 after a long battle with leukemia.
His wife of almost 31 years, Linda, and daughter, Lynn, were with him when he died at the University of Washington Medical Center, according to the family.
Johnson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2019. The doctor told him if he didn’t do anything, he would have six months to live. He sought medical care in Seattle, and received a stem cell transplant in December, Linda Johnson said.
He was cancer free, she said, but the chemotherapy and radiation weakened him and he had gotten pneumonia.
Johnson was heavily involved in the community as a commissioner on multiple boards, chairman of the local Republican Party for 12 years, an actor in some local theater productions, an advocate for youth baseball and softball and a friend to many.
He was a member of the local Exchange Club, served on the Walla Walla Campfire board and many other local and statewide organizations.
Johnson coached his children’s baseball and softball teams and even took one of the teams, the Walla Walla Colt League All-Stars, to California to play for the regional finals.
Along with other parents, he helped start Walla Walla Valley Youth Baseball and Softball, an organization that provides financial support, counseling and direction for local leagues to run during the summer season, according to his friend Dr. Dennis Poffenroth, who was also involved in the organization.
Johnson provided his expertise as an accountant for the organization for 30 years, since he had a local accounting practice in town, Jim Johnson & Company, and graduated from Seattle University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In his time as a commissioner, he felt like he worked for every person in this county, Linda Johnson said.
He was appointed by the local Republican Party to take on the role of county commissioner after Gregg Loney resigned, and he was later elected and reelected to the position.
“I had the pleasure of working with dozens and dozens of county commissioners, but they didn’t get any better than Jim,” said Jon Kaino, executive director or the Washington Counties Insurance Fund board.
For many years, Johnson was on the insurance board, making policy and renewal decisions for the county and other public employee’s benefits.
“He was a person who did things for all the right reasons, and his only purpose for serving as a county commissioner or on the board of the insurance fund ... was to do what was best and what was right for his constituents, and he had no agenda other than that,” Kaino said.
Johnson was an advocate for local control in Walla Walla as a member of the Washington State Association of Counties board of directors and steering committee, said Eric Johnson, executive director of the Washington State Association of Counties.
“He brought the voice of Walla Walla County to all of the issues that were in front of the legislature, in particular, I would say related to county government,” he said.
One of Jim Johnson’s passions was serving on the Traffic Safety Coalition for many years, and he was involved in lobbying for phases of construction work on U.S. Highway 12 in Washington D.C., Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins said.
“He’s a big advocate for Walla Walla. He’s been to Olympia and Washington, D.C., many many times as a commissioner, and that good solid voice for Walla Walla will be missed,” Kimball said.
He will be sorely missed in the community because people like Jim Johnson are hard to come by, Tompkins said.
“He was just a well-rounded, good commissioner, and he was a nice guy, and he could be counted on,” he said.
As well, Jim Johnson came to the local Republican Party at a time of leadership transition and unified the party by being inclusive and a friend to everyone, said Shane Laib, the Walla Walla County Republican Party chairperson.
In January, the former county commissioner was the 2020 recipient of the Walla Walla County Republican Legacy award, Laib said.
Viewing and visitation for Jim Johnson will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people can attend the public viewing and visitation at a time. The burial at Mountain View Cemetery will be private, but those who want to pay respect can view from afar, according to the family.