A special filing period will start Monday in Walla Walla and Columbia counties for offices lacking candidates.
The filing periods will open at 9 a.m. Monday and close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Walla Walla County, candidates may file between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the county Elections Office, 310 W. Poplar St., or at any time online at bit.ly/2KoypXI.
Filing in Columbia County can be done between 8:30 a.m and 4:30 p.m. at the county Auditor’s Office in the Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St. in Dayton or at any time online at columbiaco.com.
Candidates who file during the special filing period may not withdraw.
Information on Walla Walla County’s filing period is available by calling the county Elections Center at (509) 524-2530. Information on the Columbia County special filing period is available by calling the county Auditor’s Office at (509) 382-4541.
Offices open for election in Walla Walla County are:
Prescott City Council
Mayor — Two-year unexpired term.
Dixie School District
Position 2 — Two-year unexpired term.
Position 5 — Two-year unexpired term.
Prescott School District
(Walla Walla, Columbia counties)
Position 2 — Four year term.
Fire Protection District No. 1
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term, short and full.
Commissioner Position 2 — Four-year, unexpired term.
Commissioner Position 3 — Two-year, unexpired term.
Fire Protection District No. 2
Commissioner Position 3 — Six-year term.
Fire Protection District No. 7
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term.
Fire Protection District No. 8
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term.
Walla Walla Cemetery District No. 1
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term, short and full.
Commissioner Position 2 — Two-year unexpired term.
Commissioner Position 3 — Four-year unexpired term.
Wallula Water District 1
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term, short and full.
Commissioner Position 2 — Four-year unexpired term.
Commissioner Position 3 — Two-year unexpired term.
Touchet Water District 2
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term.
Sun Harbor Water District 3
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term, short and full.
Commissioner Position 2 — Two-year unexpired term.
Commissioner Position 3 — Four-year unexpired term.
Burbank Water District 4
Commissioner Position 1 — Six-year term, short and full.
Commissioner Position 2 — Four-year unexpired term.
Commissioner Position 3 — Two-year unexpired term.
Offices open for election in Columbia County are:
Dayton School District
District 3 — Four-year term.
Starbuck School District
District 1 — Four-year term.
District 2 — Four-year term.
Position 5 (at large) — Four-year term.