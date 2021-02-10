City staff will apply for a federal grant to replace the aging Fourth Avenue bridge and remove the Fifth Avenue bridge after public feedback.
The fate of two aging bridges — plus the one on Sixth Avenue — that span Mill Creek were discussed at a 45-minute virtual presentation with Walla Walla City Council during a workshop Monday.
In a city-wide survey, residents said the Fifth Avenue bridge was the least used of the three.
Based on the feedback the city received from residents, the Sixth Avenue bridge will not be included in the project but will be considered for removal later on. In the meantime, city staff will look for ways to increase pedestrian connectivity in the neighborhood and seek more public input from the residents directly affected.
City staff held a virtual open house to survey residents and request feedback on the city’s recommendation to remove all three bridges, replace the Fourth Avenue bridge and potentially replace the Sixth Avenue bridge with a pedestrian bridge.
The city received 294 survey responses, Public Works Director Ki Bealey said.
“There was a little bit of outcry for keeping the Fifth and Sixth avenue bridges,” said Johnny LeMaster, civil engineer for the city of Walla Walla.
He said some people favored replacing all of the bridges to allow the neighborhood to remain connected to the rest of the community.
“However, out of that, Fifth Avenue (bridge) was the one, out of all three of the bridges, that people were more in favor of removing,” he said.
It is too expensive to replace all of the 75-year-old bridges that have cracking concrete, exposed steel reinforcement bars and load restrictions, staff said.
And the Fifth and Sixth avenue bridges stop fish from easily passing in the waters below.
“Those center piers create almost like a hydraulic jet that goes through there since it narrows the channel in those sections, it speeds the water up through that section and makes it very difficult for salmon to make it through,” Bealey said.
Tri-State Steelheaders, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board sent letters of support to the city for removing the bridges at Sixth and Fifth avenues.
The Fourth Avenue bridge was the most used based on survey results and provides the most access to heavily used services. It is also on the cusp of being too dangerous for vehicles.
About 80% of respondents were not concerned about the Fifth Avenue bridge being removed and about 70% did were not concerned about the Sixth Avenue bridge being removed.
About 70% of respondents said they rarely use the Fifth Avenue bridge, but roughly 85% of respondents did not live in the neighborhood north of Rose Street where the bridge is located.
Council member Yazmin Bahena suggested more public outreach to the community members most affected by the potential changes.
“I am not against the changes, but I want to also make sure that we value the voices of these individuals that will be crossing that street,” Bahena said.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny said she is concerned about isolating the neighborhood and proposed that staff think about a pedestrian bridge on Fifth Avenue in addition to one on Sixth Avenue.
Over 80% of the survey respondents were in strong favor of having a pedestrian bridge on Sixth Avenue.