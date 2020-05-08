Elections filing week opens Monday

Washington filing week opens Monday, and county, state and federal elective offices are up for grabs.
All those who wish to declare their candidacy must file by May 15 at 4 p.m., Walla Walla County Elections officials say. This year’s primary is Aug. 4.
Statewide positions for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary, treasurer, auditor, attorney general and more will be decided this year.
Among local races are county commission seats in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Jim Johnson holds the Walla Walla County commissioner District 1 seat and Todd Kimball holds the District 2 seat.
Those elected to the commission seats in Walla Walla and Columbia counties will serve four-year terms.
In Columbia County, the commissioner District 1 seat is currently held by Ryan Rundell and District 2 seat by Michael Talbott.
Two Walla Walla County Superior Court judge seats are on the ballot for a four-year term.
Judge John Lohrmann announced his retirement in December. He will not be running for reelection.
Judge Scott Wolfram holds the other seat as Superior Court judge.
In Columbia County, the Superior Court judge seat, currently held by Scott Gallina, is up for election.
Columbia County will choose a precinct committee officer while Walla Walla will choose two.
For both Walla Walla and Columbia county voters, Legislative District 16 seats are up for grabs. The district encompasses all of Walla Walla and Columbia counties, along with portions of Benton and Franklin counties.
The state senate seat, held by Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, is open for a four-year term. Walsh previously announced her retirement.
State representative Positions 1 and 2 are up for election for two-year terms.
Rep. Bill Jenkin, R- Prosser holds Position 1 and is running for state senator this year.
Rep. Skyler Rude, R- Walla Walla, serves in Position 2.
This year federal offices up for election in Walla Walla and Columbia counties include the Congressional District 5 seat now held by U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane. Walla Walla County voters will also help decide the race for the Congressional District 4 seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima.
David Valiant, Walla Walla County Elections supervisor, urges candidates to file for office early. Candidates can submit their forms online, by mail or in person.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Walla Walla County Election’s Office requires candidates schedule an appointment, if they choose the latter. That can be done by calling 509-524-2530. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Columbia County, candidates can file in-person but must practice social distancing of 6 feet in the county Auditor’s Office in the Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St., in Dayton.
Office hours for candidate filing will be 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
On May 15 at 4:15 p.m., a drawing will be held to determine the order in which the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot. If no primary is required, the names will appear on the general election ballot in the order determined by lot, according to a release.
If there is a void in candidacy for any office during this filing period, a three-day special filing period will be June 1-3.