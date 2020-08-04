Dozier, Garbe Reser poised for 16th District Senate race

Preliminary results for Washington’s 16th Legislative District primary election are in: Democratic candidate Danielle Garbe Reser and Republican Perry Dozier hold a lead over Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, in the state’s top-two senate primary.
Results tonight show Garbe Reser, diplomat and former CEO, leading the field with 7,547 votes, or 37.1%. Dozier, farmer and former Walla Walla County commissioner, holds the second spot with 6,788 votes, or 33.4%. Bill Jenkin, a businessman and two-term representative, faces elimination with about 29.5% percent of the vote: 5,965.
Ballots that were turned in or postmarked today will be added to the tally in the coming days.
For now, the 800-vote disparity between Dozier and Jenkin foreshadows the elimination of Jenkin, who gave up re-election efforts to the statehouse to run for senate.
After the results were released, Garbe Reser said she was honored to hold the lead.
“It is clear how important it is to have a strong primary turnout,” Garbe Reser said. “I’m thrilled by the trends we’re seeing so far and excited that we’re in the lead heading into November.”
Dozier said his intimate knowledge of the district and how things work gave him an edge.
“I think that being the past county commissioner I understand a lot of the legislation that comes down from Olympia, and how it affects us,” he said.
None of the four candidates running for 16th district representative positions 1 and 2 will be eliminated in the district’s top-two primary.
Republican farmer and businessman Mark Klicker received 65% of preliminary votes with 13,108, in his aiming to fill the seat vacated by Jenkin. His Democratic opponent Frances Chvatal, a health care professional and registered nurse, joins Klicker on the November ballot with an initial 7,142 votes, or 35%.
First-term Republican Skyler Rude received 13,594 votes, or 68%, in his effort to defend his Pos. 2 seat from Progressive political activist Carly Coburn. The Democratic candidate received 32% of the preliminary vote with 6,463 votes.