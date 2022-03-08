Walla Walla County commissioners authorized hiring two permanent Sheriff’s Office deputies during a Monday, March 7, meeting despite concerns raised by commission chair Todd Kimball about how the county would pay for the positions long term.
Five deputies have recently retired or quit from the department, and five new recruits scheduled to go to the training academy this year will not be available until the end of 2022, said Sheriff Mark Crider in a presentation to the commission.
Originally, the proposal would have authorized the temporary, lateral hires of two experienced patrol deputies to help shore up staffing levels at the Sheriff's Office in the short term.
“The predicament that (Crider) and his department is in, being as short staffed as it is, it puts deputies in overtime situations that that are unhealthy number one and probably aren't safe, number two,” Kimball said.
However, Commissioners Jenny Mayberry and Greg Tompkins voted to approve hiring two lateral deputies permanently.
“I truly believe that this shouldn’t be a temporary thing,” Mayberry said during Monday’s meeting, citing population growth and currently sparse deputy presence in Burbank.
“I think it will help for public safety, for response times for deputies to get to 911 calls and such.”
“Officer safety is one of my bigger concerns there,” she added.
In response, Kimball questioned where long-term funding for the positions would come from.
“Every year we can get together … and figure out how we’re going to fund it until we find a permanent money source for it,” Mayberry replied.
Tompkins said this was a good time to be looking for permanent lateral hires, citing the nearly 40 deputies from King County fired because they did not meet that county’s vaccination mandate. He added that some expenses could be moved around between budgets and that “we could use current expense money.”
“I just say we make them permanent, and we’d find the funding,” he continued.
While Kimball acknowledged that the county’s Law and Justice budget is healthy enough to pay for two temporary positions, he argued that the funds were not currently there to sustainably fund the positions long term.
“Adding two new deputies, two new cars, two new training — it’s not a small amount that we’re talking about here,” Kimball said.
The county has added positions to the Sheriff’s Office when permanent funding solutions were found, and the county is considering whether to ask voters to approve a levy to fund additional positions, Kimball said. But until those solutions are solidified, he said, “tying the hands of future commissioners” would be inappropriate.
Tompkins rebutted that every decision the commission makes places a burden on future commissioners, saying that this wasn’t “a good argument” to not make this decision.
“Well, I think it’s a good argument when the comments from Commissioner Tompkins and Commissioner Mayberry is, ‘We’re going to find the money,’” Kimball responded. “Well, money doesn’t grow on trees. We’re not going to just find money to support these positions. We’re either going to have it, or we’re not.”
Shortly before voting to approve the proposal, Tompkins noted that if the county could not find funding, there could be a future reduction in staffing for the Sheriff’s Office.
Kimball ultimately voted against the proposal, insisting that permanent hires should not be made until the county can solidify long-term funding.
“I’ve said before, hope is not a plan,” he said. “And if we can come up with a plan moving forward, where this is feasible financially, then that's the appropriate time to have this conversation.”
Monday’s action will increase the number of commissioned deputies from 28 to 30, according to commissioners.
The additional positions will be funded this year through the sheriff’s portion of the county’s 2022 Law and Justice Budget, which was slightly over $1.7 million when it was previously approved.
